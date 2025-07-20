Trump's Potential China Visit Raises Hopes Amid Tariff War

Speculation abounds as U.S. President Donald Trump might embark on a visit to China ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled between October 30 and November 1, according to a recent South China Morning Post report. Possible meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during this period are aimed at addressing their ongoing trade conflict.

The U.S.-China trade war has seen Trump push for tariffs on nearly all foreign imports, which he argues would rejuvenate American manufacturing. However, critics warn that this strategy could inflate consumer prices domestically. These tariffs currently hit Chinese goods the hardest, with a peak rate of 55%.

August 12 marks a critical deadline set by Trump for cementing a sustainable tariff agreement with China. Yet, detailed plans for a potential diplomatic interaction between Trump and Xi remain under wraps as spokespeople for the former have not commented further on the negotiation strategies or the anticipated fall meeting.

