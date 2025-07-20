Left Menu

Goa Bids Farewell to Governor Pillai: A Remarkable Tenure Ends

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries bid farewell to outgoing Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at a function in Panaji. The Governor's tenure, ending as Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju steps in. Pillai previously served as Mizoram's Governor before his appointment in Goa in July 2021.

Panaji | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:56 IST
In Panaji on Sunday, Goa's political leaders gathered to formally bid farewell to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alongside Union minister Shripad Naik and other political figures, expressed heartfelt appreciation for Pillai's impactful service.

During the farewell, the Goa Chief Minister acknowledged Governor Pillai's exceptional contributions, marking the end of his tenure. The sentiments of gratitude underscored the camaraderie between state officials and the outgoing Governor.

Governor Pillai, who previously served in Mizoram, will be succeeded by former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The transition is scheduled for July 26, marking a new chapter in Goa's gubernatorial leadership.

