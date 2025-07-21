Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt Over Raj Thackeray's Remarks on Sardar Patel

Political leaders in Gujarat, including Congress, AAP, and Patidar figures, strongly criticized MNS chief Raj Thackeray following his comments about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai. They are demanding legal action and a ban on Thackeray’s entry to Gujarat, citing his divisive statements as disrespectful to revered national figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:22 IST
In a recent political stir, Gujarat's Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Patidar leaders have voiced strong opposition against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. The uproar comes in the wake of Thackeray's controversial remarks on Indian national icons Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

During a rally in Maharashtra's Thane district, Thackeray pointed to incidents of regional tensions, highlighting alleged historical grievances. His statements about Patel and Desai's perceived anti-Marathi stance have drawn ire from Gujarat's political leaders who have called for his entry to the state to be barred and for legal actions to be pursued.

This controversy adds to the ongoing demands by MNS for non-native residents in Maharashtra to learn Marathi, a movement that has witnessed aggressive tactics and civil unrest. Key figures like Amit Chavda of Gujarat Congress and Isudan Gadhvi of the AAP have criticized Thackeray for disrespecting iconic leaders, asserting such actions are untenable on Gujarat soil.

