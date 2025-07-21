Mamata's Rally Roars: TMC's Annual Martyrs' Day Assembly

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to convene its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, with party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee poised to critique the BJP regarding the alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrant workers in states governed by the saffron party.

Masses of TMC supporters have already gathered in Kolkata for the event, which remembers the 1993 police firing deaths of 13 Youth Congress workers and stands as the party's most significant political gathering. This year's rally doubles as the TMC's campaign spearhead for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Amid rising political tensions, Banerjee is predicted to intensify her stance on Bengali pride by charging the BJP with linguistic profiling—a claim the BJP refutes as mere political theatrics while placing responsibility on TMC for the mismanagement of migrant worker documentation.

