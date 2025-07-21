Left Menu

Ishiba's Coalition Loses Majority: Japan Faces Political Shift

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition lost its majority in the upper house, deepening political instability. The Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito failed to secure additional seats needed to maintain control. This loss marks the first time the LDP has lacked a majority in both houses since its 1955 founding.

Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a defining moment for Japanese politics, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition failed to maintain a majority in the upper house elections, as confirmed by NHK public television.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito needed to secure 50 additional seats but fell short with only 47. This defeat follows an earlier loss in the lower house, marking the first time since its inception that the LDP has lacked a majority in both houses of parliament.

Ishiba remains determined to tackle challenges such as U.S. trade threats despite increasing pressure from within his party to consider stepping down. Economic issues, including rising prices and lagging wages, dominated the election, with populist parties gaining traction among voters.

