Parliament Celebrates Operation Sindoor ‘Victory Festival’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the Monsoon session of Parliament as a 'Vijay Utsav', signifying a victory celebration as the Indian armed forces claimed complete success in Operation Sindoor. Modi expressed confidence that Members of Parliament (MPs) will unite to reflect this sentiment with one voice.

Speaking to the media, Modi lauded multi-party delegations for exposing Pakistan's terrorist complicity. He emphasized that Operation Sindoor showcased India's military might when forces swiftly dismantled terrorist networks. He is hopeful this session will echo the nation's military achievements and energize 'Made in India' defense capabilities.

Highlighting broader gains, Modi declared major strides against naxalism and hailed India's astounding economic progression from a 'fragile five' nation to gunning for the third-biggest economy status. Additionally, India's footprint was visibly marked in space, with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla hoisting the national flag at the International Space Station.