Left Menu

Inspiring Leadership: Celebrations as Kharge Turns 83

Birthday wishes for Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, pour in as he turns 83. Prominent political figures, including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi, acknowledge his leadership, commitment, and influential role. His journey from humble beginnings to national leadership is hailed as inspirational for many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:54 IST
Inspiring Leadership: Celebrations as Kharge Turns 83
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

On his 83rd birthday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been showered with wishes from across the political spectrum. Celebrating his leadership and commitment, figures like Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their admiration and conveyed their heartfelt greetings.

The admiration for Kharge extends beyond his own party, as leaders like Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also praised his dedication to public service and the protection of constitutional values. Kharge's influential journey from humble origins to the pinnacle of politics is celebrated as a testament to hard work and unwavering leadership.

The Congress Party described him as a relentless champion of justice and equality, noting his political acumen and steadfast resolve in upholding the Constitution. Celebrations highlighted his significant contributions and enduring influence, with hopes for his continued impact on India's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025