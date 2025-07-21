Inspiring Leadership: Celebrations as Kharge Turns 83

On his 83rd birthday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been showered with wishes from across the political spectrum. Celebrating his leadership and commitment, figures like Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their admiration and conveyed their heartfelt greetings.

The admiration for Kharge extends beyond his own party, as leaders like Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also praised his dedication to public service and the protection of constitutional values. Kharge's influential journey from humble origins to the pinnacle of politics is celebrated as a testament to hard work and unwavering leadership.

The Congress Party described him as a relentless champion of justice and equality, noting his political acumen and steadfast resolve in upholding the Constitution. Celebrations highlighted his significant contributions and enduring influence, with hopes for his continued impact on India's political landscape.