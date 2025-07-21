Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Labels BJP as 'Bangla-Birodhi'

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of being anti-Bengali, alleging it wants to send Bengalis to detention camps. He predicted a BJP electoral wipeout in Bengal's 2026 elections, citing the party's linguistic targeting. Banerjee vowed TMC MPs would speak Bengali in Parliament if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:03 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Labels BJP as 'Bangla-Birodhi'
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it a 'Bangla-Birodhi' or anti-Bengal party. He claimed that the BJP intends to relocate Bengalis to detention camps and vowed that post-2026 Assembly elections, the BJP itself will face electoral oblivion in the state.

Speaking at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, Banerjee alleged that the BJP continuously targets Bengalis simply for speaking their mother tongue. He questioned why the BJP remains inactive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statements against the Bengali language, indicating the party's true intentions against Bengal's people.

Banerjee further stated that TMC MPs would resort to speaking Bengali in Parliament if the BJP tried to silence their voices. He also predicted a significant reduction in BJP's seat count from their 77-seat win last election. Citing the voice of the people, Banerjee quipped that soon BJP will shift its chants from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Joy Bangla' due to the shifting political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025