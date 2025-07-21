Abhishek Banerjee Labels BJP as 'Bangla-Birodhi'

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it a 'Bangla-Birodhi' or anti-Bengal party. He claimed that the BJP intends to relocate Bengalis to detention camps and vowed that post-2026 Assembly elections, the BJP itself will face electoral oblivion in the state.

Speaking at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, Banerjee alleged that the BJP continuously targets Bengalis simply for speaking their mother tongue. He questioned why the BJP remains inactive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statements against the Bengali language, indicating the party's true intentions against Bengal's people.

Banerjee further stated that TMC MPs would resort to speaking Bengali in Parliament if the BJP tried to silence their voices. He also predicted a significant reduction in BJP's seat count from their 77-seat win last election. Citing the voice of the people, Banerjee quipped that soon BJP will shift its chants from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Joy Bangla' due to the shifting political climate.

