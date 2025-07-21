Abhishek Banerjee Labels BJP as 'Bangla-Birodhi'
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of being anti-Bengali, alleging it wants to send Bengalis to detention camps. He predicted a BJP electoral wipeout in Bengal's 2026 elections, citing the party's linguistic targeting. Banerjee vowed TMC MPs would speak Bengali in Parliament if necessary.
- Country:
- India
Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling it a 'Bangla-Birodhi' or anti-Bengal party. He claimed that the BJP intends to relocate Bengalis to detention camps and vowed that post-2026 Assembly elections, the BJP itself will face electoral oblivion in the state.
Speaking at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, Banerjee alleged that the BJP continuously targets Bengalis simply for speaking their mother tongue. He questioned why the BJP remains inactive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statements against the Bengali language, indicating the party's true intentions against Bengal's people.
Banerjee further stated that TMC MPs would resort to speaking Bengali in Parliament if the BJP tried to silence their voices. He also predicted a significant reduction in BJP's seat count from their 77-seat win last election. Citing the voice of the people, Banerjee quipped that soon BJP will shift its chants from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Joy Bangla' due to the shifting political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP on NRC Notice: A Systematic Assault on Democracy
Want J&K, Bengal to work in close coordination in industries, tourism sector: Omar Abdullah after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
A Historic Courtesy Meet: Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee
Forging Ties: Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee Collaborate to Boost Tourism and Trade
Mamata Banerjee Slams NITI Aayog for Map Mix-Up