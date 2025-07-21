Arrogance and Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turbulence

In a scathing statement, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the state government of insensitivity towards farmers' issues, citing Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate's alleged misconduct. Sapkal demanded Kokate's immediate dismissal after a video showed the minister playing a game on his phone during the state legislature session.

The incident sparked protests from Chhava Sanghatna activists, who were subsequently involved in a confrontation with workers of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The activists had been protesting Kokate's actions, which they interpreted as an insult to struggling farmers.

Sapkal also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address broader concerns of arrogance and misconduct among ministers and highlighted allegations connecting state officials to honeytrap incidents, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.