Rajya Sabha Bids Adieu to Notable Tamil Nadu MPs
The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to six members from Tamil Nadu, whose terms ended, with colleagues across parties praising their contributions. P Wilson from the DMK has been re-elected. Speeches highlighted their impact on policy and democratic values, with good wishes for their future endeavors.
The Rajya Sabha marked a significant moment as it bid farewell to six distinguished members from Tamil Nadu, whose terms concluded on Thursday. MPs from various parties applauded their contributions in upholding democratic traditions and enriching public discourse.
Prominent among those retiring is P Wilson of the DMK, who has secured re-election to the upper house. Others include M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK).
Leaders across the political spectrum, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh and BJP President J P Nadda, lauded the retiring members for their diverse insights into policy, legal, and social issues, wishing them success and continued service to the nation.
