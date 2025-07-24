Left Menu

Congress' 'Vidhan Sabha March': A Protest for Electoral Justice in Bihar

The Congress and its student wing, NSUI, held a 'Vidhan Sabha March' in Bihar to address issues like voter disenfranchisement and youth unemployment. The demonstration began at Sadaqat Ashram but was disrupted by police using water cannons at Raja Pul crossing. The protest aimed to highlight electoral irregularities and youth issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:38 IST
On Thursday, the police utilized water cannons to disperse Congress leaders and NSUI members during their 'Vidhan Sabha March' in Bihar, aimed at drawing attention to electoral roll revisions.

Originating from the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, the march was halted at the Raja Pul crossing, preventing entry into a restricted zone, according to police reports.

State Congress chief Rajesh Kumar accused the Election Commission of wrongfully removing 35 lakh voters and noted additional issues like youth unemployment, leading to the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

