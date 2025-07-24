Congress' 'Vidhan Sabha March': A Protest for Electoral Justice in Bihar

On Thursday, the police utilized water cannons to disperse Congress leaders and NSUI members during their 'Vidhan Sabha March' in Bihar, aimed at drawing attention to electoral roll revisions.

Originating from the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, the march was halted at the Raja Pul crossing, preventing entry into a restricted zone, according to police reports.

State Congress chief Rajesh Kumar accused the Election Commission of wrongfully removing 35 lakh voters and noted additional issues like youth unemployment, leading to the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)