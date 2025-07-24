Political Storm: Bihar's Controversial Election Revision Sparks Outcry

In a fiery denunciation, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday lambasted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar, accusing the Election Commission of partiality towards the BJP. Yadav argued that if no corrective action is taken, legislators should resign from the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, allowing the governing party to independently manage the legislature.

Yadav emphasized Parliament's role in amending constitutional deviations and highlighted the judiciary's authority, asserting, "If the Election Commission becomes unbridled, then the Supreme Court will also intervene." He accused the Commission of using the SIR as a pretext, attributing it to anticipated electoral defeats.

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar echoed Yadav's concerns, alleging the SIR process aims to disenfranchise marginalized groups like Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities. Kumar questioned the timing and motives of the Election Commission's actions. Meanwhile, both Houses faced adjournment amidst opposition turmoil, with Speaker Birla urging members to uphold parliamentary dignity and decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)