TMC MLA's Rebellion: Humayun Kabir's Bold Threat to Form New Political Party

In a dramatic political maneuver ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has issued an ultimatum to form a new political party if the TMC fails to address leadership issues in Murshidabad.

The TMC leadership remains unfazed, with state vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar dismissing Kabir's demands as theatrics, stating that the party is indifferent to self-imposed deadlines.

However, Kabir remains resolute, vowing to launch his party on January 1, 2026, targeting seats in minority-heavy districts, presenting an unpredictable twist in West Bengal's political landscape.

