TMC MLA's Rebellion: Humayun Kabir's Bold Threat to Form New Political Party

In West Bengal, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir threatens to form a new party by August 15 unless district leadership changes, risking the TMC's minority vote base in Murshidabad. Kabir's move, amid TMC's internal challenges, could alter the political landscape ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST
In a dramatic political maneuver ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has issued an ultimatum to form a new political party if the TMC fails to address leadership issues in Murshidabad.

The TMC leadership remains unfazed, with state vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar dismissing Kabir's demands as theatrics, stating that the party is indifferent to self-imposed deadlines.

However, Kabir remains resolute, vowing to launch his party on January 1, 2026, targeting seats in minority-heavy districts, presenting an unpredictable twist in West Bengal's political landscape.

