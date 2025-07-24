TMC MLA's Rebellion: Humayun Kabir's Bold Threat to Form New Political Party
In West Bengal, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir threatens to form a new party by August 15 unless district leadership changes, risking the TMC's minority vote base in Murshidabad. Kabir's move, amid TMC's internal challenges, could alter the political landscape ahead of the 2026 state elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic political maneuver ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has issued an ultimatum to form a new political party if the TMC fails to address leadership issues in Murshidabad.
The TMC leadership remains unfazed, with state vice-president Joyprakash Majumdar dismissing Kabir's demands as theatrics, stating that the party is indifferent to self-imposed deadlines.
However, Kabir remains resolute, vowing to launch his party on January 1, 2026, targeting seats in minority-heavy districts, presenting an unpredictable twist in West Bengal's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra elections were rigged, they want to repeat it in Bihar which we will not allow: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
Why connecting SIR in Bihar to assembly elections in November? Why can't it be irrespective of elections? SC asks ECI.
Kenya's New Elections Commission Leadership Installed Amidst Political Pressure
At recent INDIA bloc meeting, we have decided to prevent BJP from hijacking elections in Bihar, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.
Like Maharashtra, attempts being made to hijack elections in Bihar, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Bhubaneswar.