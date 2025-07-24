Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Swift Restoration of J&K Statehood

Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, has strongly emphasized the urgent need for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He called for an end to speculative rumors about his nomination for Vice-President, stressing the necessity of statehood for the region's development.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:50 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, has called for the prompt restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting it as crucial for the region's development. Azad expressed gratitude to PM Modi and the Home Minister for their commitment to restoring statehood.

Amidst speculation of his potential nomination for the Vice-President's post, Azad dismissed such rumors, asking the media to refrain from spreading them. He emphasized that statehood is essential for the political stability and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, transcending religious and regional divides.

Highlighting the need for constructive dialogue, Azad urged the media and public to focus on meaningful issues like statehood restoration, development, and unemployment eradication in Jammu and Kashmir, rather than indulging in baseless speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

