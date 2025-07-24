Left Menu

Farewell to Irina Podnosova: Russia's Judiciary Loses its Leader

President Vladimir Putin attended the funeral of Irina Podnosova, head of Russia's Supreme Court, who passed away at 71. Podnosova, a former classmate of Putin, was a trusted associate who rose to a senior political role. She served as chair of the Supreme Court for just over a year.

  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin joined mourners on Thursday to bid farewell to Irina Podnosova, the head of Russia's Supreme Court, who passed away at the age of 71 this week.

Putin, visibly somber, attended the memorial at a Moscow hospital where Podnosova's open casket was displayed, surrounded by an honor guard. He placed a bouquet of red flowers at her coffin, performed a religious gesture, and conveyed his condolences to her family. Putin and Podnosova shared a history as classmates in the 1970s and maintained a professional connection through their political careers.

Podnosova had chaired the Supreme Court for a little over a year before succumbing to cancer, as reported by Russian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

