Hungarian Mayor Becomes Suspect Amid Pride Rally Controversy
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony has become a suspect in a police investigation over a banned Pride march that turned into a large anti-government protest. The event, originally a municipal festival to circumvent a restrictive law, drew tens of thousands opposing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government.
- Country:
- Hungary
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony announced on Thursday he is a suspect in a police investigation concerning an LGBTQ+ rights rally that developed into a significant anti-government demonstration. On June 28, the event drew tens of thousands in protest against the nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orban.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Karacsony expressed pride in being labeled a suspect if it meant defending freedoms. The police have yet to comment, while the mayor's office confirmed Karacsony would be questioned next week.
Prime Minister Orban's government has limited LGBTQ+ rights, passing a law banning Pride marches under child protection pretenses. Critics view this as part of an ongoing crackdown on democratic freedoms, with elections approaching next year.
