Extended Rule in Manipur: A Political Shift Amidst Unrest

The Indian central government has proposed an extension of President's Rule in Manipur for an additional six months, beginning August 13. A statutory resolution notice regarding this extension has been submitted to the Rajya Sabha, which has admitted it for consideration.

The notice's discussion is pending allocation of time by the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee. Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, emphasized the need to continue the proclamation, initially issued on February 13, 2025, citing ongoing instability.

Previously imposed following the resignation of ex-Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the measure comes as the BJP leads efforts to form a new government amid ethnic clashes. Over 260 individuals have been killed, and many displaced in conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

