Bihar's Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Uproar: Opposition's Allegations and Defense
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has drawn sharp criticism and protests from the opposition, with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha defending the initiative. Protests have disrupted Parliament sessions, with opposition leaders opposing the voter list revision ahead of the state's assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls amid strong opposition backlash. The revision exercise, modeled after a similar 2003 initiative, has been criticized by opposition leaders, who allege it may unjustly remove voters.
Sanjay Jha emphasized that previous revisions took just a month and questioned the motives of the detractors, suggesting they might prefer voting irregularities. Meanwhile, opposition MPs have disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings to demand an urgent discussion on the SIR's implications ahead of state elections.
Protests led by Congress, under the INDIA bloc alliance, continued outside Parliament, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joining the chorus against what they termed an 'attack on democracy.' The persistent uproar has led to repeated adjournments in Parliament, casting a spotlight on the contentious voter roll update.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Voter Roll
- Revision
- Protests
- Parliament
- Janata Dal
- Opposition
- INDIA Bloc
- Elections
- Democracy
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committees Address Cybercrime and Insolvency Amendments
Revitalizing Indian Leather: Key Reforms in Focus at Parliamentary Meeting
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Vote in EU Parliament
European Parliament Condemns China's Rare Earths Export Restrictions