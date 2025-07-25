Bihar's Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Uproar: Opposition's Allegations and Defense

The Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls amid strong opposition backlash. The revision exercise, modeled after a similar 2003 initiative, has been criticized by opposition leaders, who allege it may unjustly remove voters.

Sanjay Jha emphasized that previous revisions took just a month and questioned the motives of the detractors, suggesting they might prefer voting irregularities. Meanwhile, opposition MPs have disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings to demand an urgent discussion on the SIR's implications ahead of state elections.

Protests led by Congress, under the INDIA bloc alliance, continued outside Parliament, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joining the chorus against what they termed an 'attack on democracy.' The persistent uproar has led to repeated adjournments in Parliament, casting a spotlight on the contentious voter roll update.

(With inputs from agencies.)