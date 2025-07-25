Left Menu

Bihar's Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Uproar: Opposition's Allegations and Defense

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has drawn sharp criticism and protests from the opposition, with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha defending the initiative. Protests have disrupted Parliament sessions, with opposition leaders opposing the voter list revision ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:17 IST
JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls amid strong opposition backlash. The revision exercise, modeled after a similar 2003 initiative, has been criticized by opposition leaders, who allege it may unjustly remove voters.

Sanjay Jha emphasized that previous revisions took just a month and questioned the motives of the detractors, suggesting they might prefer voting irregularities. Meanwhile, opposition MPs have disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings to demand an urgent discussion on the SIR's implications ahead of state elections.

Protests led by Congress, under the INDIA bloc alliance, continued outside Parliament, with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joining the chorus against what they termed an 'attack on democracy.' The persistent uproar has led to repeated adjournments in Parliament, casting a spotlight on the contentious voter roll update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

