Prime Milestone: PM Modi Becomes India's Second-Longest Serving Leader

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for achieving the milestone of becoming the second-longest serving Prime Minister in India's history, with 4,078 consecutive days in office. Yadav commended Modi's leadership on both domestic and international platforms.

In a conversation with ANI, Chief Minister Yadav remarked, "I congratulate PM Modi, who stands resilient on the global stage and has reached historic milestones... Today he adds another record, becoming only the second Prime Minister to reach 4,078 days in office. I anticipate he will continue to break records and lead the government into 2029." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lauded Modi's accomplishment.

Highlighting the significance of July 25, 2025, as a landmark in India's democratic journey, Dhami reflected on Modi's uninterrupted service as a testament to his "able leadership, visionary thought, and resolve," all focused on national welfare. Modi's achievement surpasses that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and establishes him as the first non-Congress and first post-independence born Prime Minister to reach this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)