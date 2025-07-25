Tensions Persist: Kremlin Rejects Putin-Zelenskiy Summit as Premature
The Kremlin has dismissed the possibility of an imminent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that both nations' positions remain significantly opposed, making a meeting unlikely by August, despite Ukraine's proposal.
The Kremlin announced on Friday that a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would only materialize as a concluding step for a peace agreement.
During a call with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the meeting happening by the end of August, a timeline proposed by Ukraine. He highlighted the stark differences in the negotiating stances of the two countries.
As tensions continue to simmer, the prospect of a resolution through direct dialogue remains dim, raising questions about the next developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
