Tensions Persist: Kremlin Rejects Putin-Zelenskiy Summit as Premature

The Kremlin announced on Friday that a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would only materialize as a concluding step for a peace agreement.

During a call with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the meeting happening by the end of August, a timeline proposed by Ukraine. He highlighted the stark differences in the negotiating stances of the two countries.

As tensions continue to simmer, the prospect of a resolution through direct dialogue remains dim, raising questions about the next developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

