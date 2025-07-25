Left Menu

Elusive Peace: Putin and Zelenskiy Summit as Final Step to Harmony

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may only occur as a final step in sealing a peace deal, according to the Kremlin. Officials suggest the meeting is unlikely to happen by August. The two sides remain in stark opposition, complicating diplomatic efforts.

The Kremlin announced on Friday that a proposed summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could serve as the concluding phase of a peace agreement between the two nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that such a meeting by the end of August seems improbable, despite Ukraine's proposal aligning with a 50-day deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for reaching a deal. Peskov emphasized that a successful summit requires preliminary agreements by experts.

Trump has threatened new sanctions on Russia and its export buyers if an agreement isn't reached by early September. Describing the negotiation positions as 'diametrically opposed', Peskov underscored the complexities of aligning the two sides, suggesting extensive diplomatic work will be needed.

