Hun Manet Endorses Ceasefire Proposal Amidst Thai-Cambodia Tensions

Cambodia's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, announced his backing for a ceasefire proposal initiated by Malaysia's prime minister, aimed at resolving ongoing tensions with Thailand.

The conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors has escalated to its most severe in over ten years, prompting Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim to act swiftly as ASEAN's chair to mediate peace.

Hun Manet emphasized that a resolution depends significantly on Thailand's sincere agreement to a truce, a sentiment shared in a recent Facebook post.

