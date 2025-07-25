Brinda Karat Criticizes BJP Over Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation in Bihar Elections
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has accused the BJP of manipulating the upcoming Bihar elections by orchestrating a mass revision of the voter rolls. She claimed this move undermines democratic rights and constitutional values. Karat criticized the Election Commission for acting as an agent of the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of manipulating the Bihar elections by orchestrating a large-scale revision of voter rolls. The move, according to Karat, represents a grave attack on democratic rights and constitutional values.
Karat further accused the Election Commission of India of functioning as an arm of the BJP, undermining its role as an independent institution. She highlighted that the revision unjustly removed 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls under the guise of targeting foreigners or illegal immigrants, echoing colonial-era disenfranchisement practices.
In her address, Karat also critiqued the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during crucial parliamentary sessions, as well as the government's mishandling of constitutional responsibilities. She warned that the current actions threaten the democratic fabric and integrity of India's institutions.
ALSO READ
Lessons of the Emergency: Vigilance in Democracy's Legacy
What EC is doing is mandated under Constitution and last such exercise was undertaken in 2003: SC on Bihar voters list revision.
Bihar SIR: EC tells SC that citizenship is required to be checked for being voter in India under Article 326 of Constitution.
SIR exercise important issue, goes to root of democracy, power to vote: SC to EC.
Challenge to Bihar electoral roll revision: We can't stop constitutional body from doing what it is supposed to do, says SC.