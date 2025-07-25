My mistake we couldn't get caste census done earlier; correcting it now: Rahul Gandhi at OBC meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday acknowledged that it was his "mistake" to not get a caste census conducted earlier and he would correct it now, while also admitting that he could not protect the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBC) section in the past as much as he should have done.

Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of the OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the caste census in Telangana is a "political earthquake" that will cause a huge "aftershock" in the country.

"I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years; and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short, I see two-three big issues -- land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things right," Gandhi said.

"When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women's issues, I should get good marks. But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake -- I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said this happened because he could not understand the issues of the OBC section deeply 10-15 years ago. He, however, said he understood Dalit problems clearly, as also those of the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

"The issues of the OBCs are hidden. I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have got the caste census conducted. That is my mistake and not that of the Congress. I am going to correct that mistake now," Gandhi said.

He, however, added that in a way, it is better that the caste census was not done earlier, as it would not have been done in the manner it would be conducted now following the Telangana example.

"The caste census in Telangana is a political earthquake. It has shaken the political ground of the country. You have not felt its aftershock but the impact will be there," Gandhi said.

"We will conduct a caste census and an X-ray of the population in all Congress-ruled states," he asserted.

Gandhi also attacked Narendra Modi, saying he has met the prime minister in person a few times and found him "all show and no substance".

It was the media, he said, that had "inflated" the prime minister's "balloon" and there was not much substance in him.

"You know what the biggest problem is in politics... No, Narendra Modi is not a big problem," he said, responding to a voice in the crowd.

"Main aapko bata raha hoon, ye aapne apne sir pe chadha rakha hai, ye koi problem nahi hai. Ye jo media wale hain inhone iska gubbara bana rakha hai.

Ye koi problem nahi hai. (I am telling you, you have given him too much importance, he is not a problem)," the Congress leader said.

"Earlier, I had not met him, but now I have met him two-three times. Now I understand there is nothing -- he is all show, no substance. You have not met him, I have," Gandhi said.

Gandhi made a fervent appeal to the youth belonging to the OBCs to recognise their strength and power and told them that the RSS was their "biggest enemy" as it had tried to wipe out their history.

"My biggest complaint with the OBC youths is that they do not recognise their strength," he noted, urging them to unite.

He reiterated that the first and foremost mission of the Congress party is to carry out a caste census in all the states having a Congress government and to remove the 50 per cent barrier on reservations.

"We have said that wherever there is a Congress government, we will conduct a caste census, so that we can know the participation and share of the OBC category in the country," he said.

He also said that data is the key in the 21st century and that data of the population has come into the hands of the Telangana government which will allow it to reveal how many people from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), STs and OBC categories are in corporates and their management.

"We have data, and it shows that in Telangana, people from the SC, ST, OBC categories are not receiving packages worth lakhs or crores. On the other hand, if we look at the list of MGNREGA or gig workers, all of them belong to the SC, ST, OBC categories," he said.

Referring to the data from Telangana, Gandhi said it will cause a political earthquake and the tremors will be felt far and wide. Giving details, he said sensational disclosures were made in the survey about the OBCs in particular who had practically no representation and participation in the power structure.

Gandhi said the OBCs were the "productive power" of the country who were at the centre of all sorts of production, but they were not getting their due and the fruits of their labour. He said they produce food, build roads and buildings, construct hospitals and schools and yet their share in power is negligible. "If you build the country with their blood, sweat and hard work, what does the country give you in return?" he said.

He alleged that the RSS and the BJP were wiping out the OBCs' history, and said they were apprehensive that the moment the OBCs learnt about their history, they would realise that the RSS was their biggest enemy. He said this attack has been going on against the OBCs for thousands of years in different forms.

A galaxy of Congress leaders attended the 'OBC Mahasammelan', including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Anil JaiHind and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)