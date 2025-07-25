Desperate words of 'failed heir' of 'dynasty' facing identity crisis: Shekhawat on Rahul's comments

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM is a popular global leader who is a "threat" to the existence of the Congress leader's "family fiefdom". Gandhi, addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs here, said he had met the prime minister in person a few times and found him "all show and no substance." Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader, in a post on X, flayed the Congress leader and praised Modi and his political journey as a three-time prime minister.

"Desperate words of a failed heir of a dynasty facing identity crisis' Modi is Nothing! Yes @RahulGandhi … He is nothing but the 3 time PM of Bharat. He is nothing but the most popular global leader. He is nothing but the one who reduced Congress to a regional party. He is nothing but the threat to the very existence of your family fiefdom. He is nothing but a PM who has served longer than your dictator grandmother, on this day," the culture minister wrote.

His last line was a reference to the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, and Modi on Friday overtaking her to become the second-longest-serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms.

Modi, officials noted, completed 4,078 days in office on Friday. Indira Gandhi was in office in an unbroken stint for 4,077 days, from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)