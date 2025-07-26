Left Menu

Gajapathi Raju to be sworn in as Goa governor

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-07-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 08:08 IST
Former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju will be sworn in as the new governor of Goa on Saturday in a function at Raj Bhavan, an official said.

Several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, are expected to attend, a spokesperson for the state government said.

Raju (74), a veteran Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from Andhra Pradesh, will succeed P S Sreedharan Pillai as the Goa Governor.

He served as the civil aviation minister between May 27, 2014 and March 10, 2018. He has also held ministerial posts in the Andhra Pradesh government.

Outgoing governor Pillai was accorded a farewell on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

