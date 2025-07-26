Youth Wing Protests Against Clinic Name Change in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, took to the streets on Saturday, openly expressing their discontent by burning an effigy of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Their protest was fueled by the recent renaming of the Atal Mohalla Clinics to Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics.

Held at the Jubilee Park roundabout, the protest involved a procession led by BJYM activists, who condemned the decision, viewing it as a slight to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and an affront to public sentiment.

Nitish Kushwaha, President of the BJYM's Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, emphasized that Vajpayee's tenure as prime minister was pivotal in Jharkhand's formation from Bihar. Kushwaha warned that if the decision is not reversed, BJYM is prepared to launch a large-scale protest movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)