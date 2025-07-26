Left Menu

Youth Wing Protests Against Clinic Name Change in Jharkhand

BJYM, the youth wing of BJP, staged a protest against the Jharkhand government's decision to rename Atal Mohalla Clinics as Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics. Activists burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding the reversal of the name change as a mark of respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, took to the streets on Saturday, openly expressing their discontent by burning an effigy of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Their protest was fueled by the recent renaming of the Atal Mohalla Clinics to Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics.

Held at the Jubilee Park roundabout, the protest involved a procession led by BJYM activists, who condemned the decision, viewing it as a slight to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and an affront to public sentiment.

Nitish Kushwaha, President of the BJYM's Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, emphasized that Vajpayee's tenure as prime minister was pivotal in Jharkhand's formation from Bihar. Kushwaha warned that if the decision is not reversed, BJYM is prepared to launch a large-scale protest movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

