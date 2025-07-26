Bengali Migrants: TMC MP Islam Criticizes BJP-led Haryana
Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam criticizes Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for allegedly harassing Bengali-speaking migrants and blaming West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Islam accuses Saini of politicizing the migrant issue and unjustly targeting Bengali workers under the guise of curbing Bangladeshi infiltration.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has escalated his critique of BJP-ruled states by accusing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of unjustly blaming West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Islam claims Saini is targeting Bengali-speaking migrants and politicizing the issue.
Samirul Islam has been increasingly vocal on social media, condemning the alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrants in BJP-governed regions. He maintains that Banerjee and TMC leaders support action against genuine infiltrators while stressing that detainees are wrongfully harassed under the guise of tackling Bangladeshi infiltration.
Islam criticizes the narrative of attacking Bangladeshi migrants, arguing it is being used to harass Indian Bengali-speaking workers. He questions if knowing India's linguistic diversity, specifically the widespread use of Bengali, undermines Saini's claims. Islam urges accountability at national borders while questioning political motivations.
