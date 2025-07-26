Trump Intervenes in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Amid Trade Talks
US President Donald Trump reached out to leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to mediate in their conflict, referencing India's resolution with Pakistan. Talks focused on achieving a ceasefire and peace as Trump linked these diplomatic efforts with existing trade negotiations, seeking to resolve tensions without impacting trade deals.
US President Donald Trump has announced his intervention in the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to broker peace and bring about a ceasefire. In communication with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Trump expressed optimism about a peaceful resolution.
Trump likened the situation to the India-Pakistan conflict and noted the ongoing trade dealings with both Southeast Asian countries. His diplomatic efforts come amidst escalating border clashes that have resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
In a pivotal move, Trump has communicated his stance against formalizing any trade agreements while hostilities persist. The tensions resemble previous incidents, notably when India launched Operation Sindoor, leading to a successful ceasefire with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)