Trump Intervenes in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Amid Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump has announced his intervention in the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to broker peace and bring about a ceasefire. In communication with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Trump expressed optimism about a peaceful resolution.

Trump likened the situation to the India-Pakistan conflict and noted the ongoing trade dealings with both Southeast Asian countries. His diplomatic efforts come amidst escalating border clashes that have resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

In a pivotal move, Trump has communicated his stance against formalizing any trade agreements while hostilities persist. The tensions resemble previous incidents, notably when India launched Operation Sindoor, leading to a successful ceasefire with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)