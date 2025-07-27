Trump Demands Prosecution of Kamala Harris Over Alleged Paid Endorsements

In a scorching accusation, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Kamala Harris, the former vice president and his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election, to be prosecuted. Trump's demand follows allegations that Harris paid substantial sums to celebrities for campaign endorsements, a practice he claims is illegal.

Trump took to social media to voice his concerns, highlighting payments supposedly made to high-profile figures like Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton. In a post on Truth Social, he alleged that the celebrities were compensated with exorbitant fees for their support, something he argues violates the law.

Meanwhile, Oprah has stated she received no financial compensation for her appearances alongside Harris, only that production costs were covered. Federal Election Commission records corroborate that payments made were related to production expenses, which are common for large-scale events. Harris's campaign has denied paying for endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)