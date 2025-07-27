Left Menu

Trump Demands Prosecution of Kamala Harris Over Alleged Paid Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump has alleged that Kamala Harris illegally paid celebrities for campaign endorsements in the 2024 election. Trump claimed that payments made to stars like Beyonce and Oprah for appearances were unlawful. Both Harris's camp and Oprah deny these allegations, clarifying that fees were for production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:14 IST
In a scorching accusation, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Kamala Harris, the former vice president and his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election, to be prosecuted. Trump's demand follows allegations that Harris paid substantial sums to celebrities for campaign endorsements, a practice he claims is illegal.

Trump took to social media to voice his concerns, highlighting payments supposedly made to high-profile figures like Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton. In a post on Truth Social, he alleged that the celebrities were compensated with exorbitant fees for their support, something he argues violates the law.

Meanwhile, Oprah has stated she received no financial compensation for her appearances alongside Harris, only that production costs were covered. Federal Election Commission records corroborate that payments made were related to production expenses, which are common for large-scale events. Harris's campaign has denied paying for endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

