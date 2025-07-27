Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia's Border Conflict: Malaysia Steps In

Thailand and Cambodia have chosen Malaysia as a mediator for their ongoing border conflict, following recent artillery attacks. Both nations' leaders are set to meet in Malaysia. Talks were sparked by ASEAN's ceasefire proposal and U.S. support, amid heavy casualties and mass evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:58 IST
Thailand and Cambodia's Border Conflict: Malaysia Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand and Cambodia have turned to Malaysia to mediate their escalating border conflict, after accusing each other of launching fresh artillery strikes. Malaysia's Foreign Minister announced on Sunday that leaders from both nations would meet in Malaysia to negotiate amid ongoing hostilities.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Monday. According to Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, both countries trust Malaysia's neutral position, and reiterated that no other nation should step into the fray.

The talks in Malaysia follow ASEAN's recent push for a ceasefire, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump. The conflict has resulted in over 30 deaths and the evacuation of more than 200,000 people from the disputed border areas, making this the worst such escalation in over a decade.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025