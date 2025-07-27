Thailand and Cambodia's Border Conflict: Malaysia Steps In
Thailand and Cambodia have chosen Malaysia as a mediator for their ongoing border conflict, following recent artillery attacks. Both nations' leaders are set to meet in Malaysia. Talks were sparked by ASEAN's ceasefire proposal and U.S. support, amid heavy casualties and mass evacuations.
Thailand and Cambodia have turned to Malaysia to mediate their escalating border conflict, after accusing each other of launching fresh artillery strikes. Malaysia's Foreign Minister announced on Sunday that leaders from both nations would meet in Malaysia to negotiate amid ongoing hostilities.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Monday. According to Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, both countries trust Malaysia's neutral position, and reiterated that no other nation should step into the fray.
The talks in Malaysia follow ASEAN's recent push for a ceasefire, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump. The conflict has resulted in over 30 deaths and the evacuation of more than 200,000 people from the disputed border areas, making this the worst such escalation in over a decade.
