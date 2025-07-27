Left Menu

Tariff Tango: Trump Meets EU Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland to discuss trade agreements as tensions rise with looming tariff deadlines. Trump, visiting his golf course, faces possible trade hurdles, including a potential 30% tariff against the EU if negotiations falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:43 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

President Donald Trump met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, pausing his golfing retreat in Scotland to negotiate trade agreements. Both parties are maneuvering to avert steep tariffs as a critical deadline advances this week, posing consequential impacts on international commerce.

Despite the recreational backdrop of Trump's five-day Scottish visit centered on golf and property promotion, the stakes of the tariff talks remain significant. The inability to strike a deal could instigate a retaliatory measure from the EU, including levies on a wide array of U.S. exports, heightening trade tensions.

While Trump claims a 50-50 chance of devising an EU agreement, the specter of a 30% tariff looms if negotiations falter. Concurrently, Trump's trade focus extends globally, with potential trade barriers involving Cambodia and Thailand amid regional instabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

