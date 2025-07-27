Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Towards Progress and Unity

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stresses the importance of progress and unity among people in Jammu and Kashmir. He calls for politicians to move beyond differences and push for development, emphasizing that a strong India is incomplete without a strong J&K. The minister assures of his ministry's support and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Towards Progress and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the progressive spirit of Jammu and Kashmir's people, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns about external elements derailing peace and development. He highlighted the necessity of unity and progress for a stronger India, underscoring that it requires a robust Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at Kashmir University's Alumni meet 2025, Rijiju urged politicians to set aside differences and unite for national interest, advocating for collaboration rather than divisiveness. His remarks followed an unexpected encounter with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, which ignited unnecessary political debate.

Rijiju assured the youth of Jammu and Kashmir of his ministry's full support and encouraged them to express their voices freely. Pointing to the socio-economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he envisioned a developed India by its centenary independence celebration, with an integral role played by a thriving J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025