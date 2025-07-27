Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Towards Progress and Unity

Emphasizing the progressive spirit of Jammu and Kashmir's people, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns about external elements derailing peace and development. He highlighted the necessity of unity and progress for a stronger India, underscoring that it requires a robust Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at Kashmir University's Alumni meet 2025, Rijiju urged politicians to set aside differences and unite for national interest, advocating for collaboration rather than divisiveness. His remarks followed an unexpected encounter with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, which ignited unnecessary political debate.

Rijiju assured the youth of Jammu and Kashmir of his ministry's full support and encouraged them to express their voices freely. Pointing to the socio-economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he envisioned a developed India by its centenary independence celebration, with an integral role played by a thriving J&K.

