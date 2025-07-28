Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Tripura: BJP vs. Tipra Motha

Tripura CM Manik Saha accused Tipra Motha of a violent attack on BJP workers in Khowai district, resulting in injuries and vehicular damage. CM Saha assigned police to take strict action. Tipra Motha denied involvement, citing possible internal rivalry within BJP. Investigations are ongoing without arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:44 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Tripura: BJP vs. Tipra Motha
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political conflict, Tripura witnessed a violent attack on BJP members, sparking accusations against ally Tipra Motha. Chief Minister Manik Saha, condemning the incident as undemocratic, instructed the police to act decisively against those responsible.

On a visit to GB Pant Hospital, Saha checked on the injured BJP workers and emphasized the need for optimal medical care. The attack, happening during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, involved arson and left several injured, intensifying political instability in the state.

Tipra Motha leaders refuted claims of their involvement, suggesting a potential internal BJP rivalry incited the violence. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made, as authorities seek clarity amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KCR Charges Congress with Favoring Neighbors Over Telangana Farmers

KCR Charges Congress with Favoring Neighbors Over Telangana Farmers

 India
2
Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidates

Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidate...

 India
3
Justice for Nathaniel: Meghalaya High Court Orders Compensation for Tragic School Incident

Justice for Nathaniel: Meghalaya High Court Orders Compensation for Tragic S...

 India
4
Adidas Faces Double-Digit Million Euro Tariff Impact

Adidas Faces Double-Digit Million Euro Tariff Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Flood Protection as Urban Catalyst: How Wroclaw Turned Risk Zones into Growth Engines

Vietnam’s Offshore Wind Plan: Balancing Clean Energy Growth with Nature and Livelihoods

Adaptive Strategies for Social Protection in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Regions

Ancient Wisdom for Modern Crisis: Protecting Indigenous Knowledge in Climate Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025