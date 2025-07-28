Political Tensions Flare in Tripura: BJP vs. Tipra Motha

In a heated political conflict, Tripura witnessed a violent attack on BJP members, sparking accusations against ally Tipra Motha. Chief Minister Manik Saha, condemning the incident as undemocratic, instructed the police to act decisively against those responsible.

On a visit to GB Pant Hospital, Saha checked on the injured BJP workers and emphasized the need for optimal medical care. The attack, happening during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program, involved arson and left several injured, intensifying political instability in the state.

Tipra Motha leaders refuted claims of their involvement, suggesting a potential internal BJP rivalry incited the violence. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made, as authorities seek clarity amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)