Maratha Community's Quest for Representation in Maharashtra Cabinet

Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke has voiced concerns about being sidelined from a ministerial role due to his Maratha background. He argues that the Marathas, despite being staunch supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are overlooked in favor of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) for key governmental positions in Beed district.

Solanke's comments come in response to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement about Dhananjay Munde's potential re-entry into the cabinet following an inquiry. The deputy chief minister hinted at a preference for OBC leaders, which Solanke asserts has been consistent with the party's ideological alignment with social reformers like Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar.

The four-time MLA claimed that the Marathas have been marginalized in Beed's political landscape, receiving limited representation in ministerial roles. Solanke cited that no Maratha has held a significant cabinet position in the district since his father, Sundarrao Solanke, 45 years ago, arguing for a more equitable distribution of power among communities.

