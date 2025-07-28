Left Menu

Maratha Community's Quest for Representation in Maharashtra Cabinet

Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke expressed discontent over not being considered for a ministerial position due to his Maratha heritage. He highlighted the Nationalist Congress Party's preference for the Other Backward Classes over the Marathas in Beed district, despite Marathas being pivotal supporters of the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:32 IST
Maratha Community's Quest for Representation in Maharashtra Cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke has voiced concerns about being sidelined from a ministerial role due to his Maratha background. He argues that the Marathas, despite being staunch supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are overlooked in favor of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) for key governmental positions in Beed district.

Solanke's comments come in response to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement about Dhananjay Munde's potential re-entry into the cabinet following an inquiry. The deputy chief minister hinted at a preference for OBC leaders, which Solanke asserts has been consistent with the party's ideological alignment with social reformers like Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar.

The four-time MLA claimed that the Marathas have been marginalized in Beed's political landscape, receiving limited representation in ministerial roles. Solanke cited that no Maratha has held a significant cabinet position in the district since his father, Sundarrao Solanke, 45 years ago, arguing for a more equitable distribution of power among communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025