Political Leaders Unite Against Misogynistic Remarks

Political leaders from BJP and Congress have strongly condemned a cleric's misogynistic comments against SP MP Dimple Yadav. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and Congress' Renuka Chowdhury criticized the remarks and questioned the silence of Yadav's party and the opposition. They emphasized defending women's dignity against such offensive language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena was rife with tension on Monday as leaders from the BJP and Congress voiced their condemnation over a cleric's offensive remarks against Samajwadi Party's MP, Dimple Yadav. The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly compared Yadav's attire in a sari to fellow SP MP Iqra Hasan, who wore a head covering, prompting criticism for the perceived sexist undertones.

"Such an inappropriate comment regarding a sitting MP is deeply shameful," said BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, highlighting the inaction from MP Dimple Yadav's own party and the broader opposition as surprising and concerning. She questioned if the principle of appeasement had overshadowed the importance of standing against indignity towards women.

Congress's Renuka Chowdhury joined Swaraj in lashing out at the derogatory remarks. "This reflects an outdated mindset and values that have no place in society. How dare he speak like this about any woman, let alone Dimple Yadav?" Chowdhury asserted, expressing disbelief at the cleric's audacity and the cultural roots of such opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

