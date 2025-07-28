Abhishek Banerjee Advocates for Battlefield Diplomacy with Pakistan

In a bold statement, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has urged India to halt any form of engagement with Pakistan, advocating instead for military confrontation. According to Banerjee, the sole focus should be on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Banerjee, also a Lok Sabha MP, condemned Pakistan's history of terrorism against India, stressing that losses suffered by Indian families due to terror attacks are immeasurable. He firmly dismissed the idea of separating politics from sports matches between the two countries.

Highlighting the sacrifices of India's armed forces, Banerjee questioned the notion of sports diplomacy under current hostilities, describing any attempt at friendly interactions as a betrayal. He insisted that any competition with Pakistan should occur on the battlefield, with the Line of Control as the arena.