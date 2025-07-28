Political Firestorm: BJP MP's Scathing Critique of Chidambaram Ignites Parliamentary Chaos

BJP MP Santosh Pandey launched a fierce attack on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, condemning his remarks about the lack of evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack. Pandey likened Chidambaram to an owl, suggesting that the former Home Minister is blind to the realities of cross-border terrorism.

Chidambaram's comments sparked a political uproar, arriving just before a scheduled parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, India's counter-response to the Pahalgam terror strike which killed 26 tourists. Earlier that day, BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress for allegedly siding with Pakistan more than its own government does.

Thakur claimed, "When it comes to Pakistan and terrorism, even Pakistan doesn't defend itself as vigorously as the Congress does. What compels the Congress to align with Pakistan's stance?" This response came after Chidambaram questioned the government's narrative on the attack and sought evidence of Pakistani involvement.

Chidambaram, in a July 27 interview with Quint, questioned the government's follow-up actions to prevent further attacks: "Have the terrorist attackers been apprehended or identified?" He challenged the narrative of foreign involvement, suggesting a possible domestic angle, and criticized the lack of transparency regarding Operation Sindoor.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned due to disruptions and demands for debates on several issues, including Operation Sindoor and voter list revisions in Bihar. Speaker Om Birla urged opposition members to refrain from displaying banners, warning that such actions degrade the dignity of the house and obstruct the essential parliamentary Question Hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)