Zelenskiy and Nawrocki Forge New Chapter in Poland-Ukraine Relations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a positive first conversation with Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki, highlighting the ongoing partnership between the two nations. While Nawrocki supports Ukraine's stance against Russian aggression, he remains opposed to Ukraine's entry into NATO and the EU. Historical issues will be discussed further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a fruitful initial conversation with Poland's president-elect, Karol Nawrocki, set to assume office shortly. The leaders emphasized the enduring alliance between their nations amidst ongoing regional challenges.

Zelenskiy, via Telegram, expressed confidence in Poland's steadfast support, particularly in military and humanitarian efforts against Russian forces. The Ukrainian president noted both leaders' commitment to future official visits, reinforcing diplomatic ties.

Despite Nawrocki's alignment with Ukraine on issues concerning Russia, he stands against its NATO and EU membership bids. Additionally, Nawrocki intends to address unresolved historical matters between Poland and Ukraine, highlighting a potential topic for upcoming dialogues.

