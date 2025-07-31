Crisis in Gaza: Mounting Death Toll Amidst Aid Chaos

A special envoy from President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Thursday as tensions soared in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis in the region has reached a tipping point, with reports of 91 Palestinians dead and over 600 injured in aid-related incidents over the past day, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Violence erupted at the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, where 54 fatalities occurred amidst gunfire and chaos over aid distribution. The Israeli military maintains that warning shots were fired, attributing the violence to altercations among Palestinians. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the escalating humanitarian situation and discuss potential ceasefire solutions.

International criticism has grown over Gaza's severe conditions, prompting Israel to allow more aid, though the quantity remains insufficient. Germany, while not recognizing Palestine as a state, pressures Israel for increased aid and a two-state solution, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)