Crisis in Gaza: Mounting Death Toll Amidst Aid Chaos

Amidst escalating violence in Gaza, at least 91 Palestinians were killed seeking aid. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel for talks on the crisis. Despite increased aid measures, international criticism mounts over the humanitarian disaster, with Germany urging a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A special envoy from President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Thursday as tensions soared in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis in the region has reached a tipping point, with reports of 91 Palestinians dead and over 600 injured in aid-related incidents over the past day, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Violence erupted at the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, where 54 fatalities occurred amidst gunfire and chaos over aid distribution. The Israeli military maintains that warning shots were fired, attributing the violence to altercations among Palestinians. Special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the escalating humanitarian situation and discuss potential ceasefire solutions.

International criticism has grown over Gaza's severe conditions, prompting Israel to allow more aid, though the quantity remains insufficient. Germany, while not recognizing Palestine as a state, pressures Israel for increased aid and a two-state solution, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

