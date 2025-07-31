Jharkhand Assembly Prepares for Monsoon Session with Focus on Smooth Proceedings
An all-party meeting led by Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato set the stage for a cooperative Monsoon session. Set to begin on Friday, the session will cover the supplementary budget for 2025-26 and may include a special debate on rain-related damages.
The Jharkhand Assembly is geared up for its Monsoon session set to start on Friday and conclude on August 7, as Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato convened an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning.
The Assembly aims to table the first supplementary budget of the 2025-26 fiscal and has proposed a special debate to discuss heavy rainfall damages in the state, scheduled for August 6.
Political leaders across parties, including CM Hemant Soren and Opposition leader Babulal Marandi, have expressed hopes for a productive session, advocating focus on farmers and cooperative political discourse.
