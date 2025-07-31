Kailas Gorantyal Joins BJP: A Political Shift in Maharashtra
Kailas Gorantyal, former Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Jalna, has joined the BJP with his supporters. The move signifies a political shift, as he joins forces with the ruling party driven by its commitment to development. Gorantyal previously criticized Congress leadership after losing his assembly seat in 2024.
In a significant political development, Kailas Gorantyal, a three-time Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Jalna, has switched allegiance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The induction took place at the BJP state headquarters and was attended by prominent leaders.
Gorantyal, known for his grassroots connections, cited the party's commitment to development and decisive leadership as his reasons for the switch. He pledged to dedicate his efforts towards the BJP's goals and expressed confidence in securing Jalna's first BJP mayor in the upcoming elections.
Having resigned from Congress citing personal reasons, Gorantyal had previously voiced dissatisfaction with the party's leadership after his defeat in the 2024 assembly elections to Shiv Sena candidate Arjun Khotkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
