Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over 'Dead' Economy Claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state of the Indian economy, echoing US President Trump's 'dead economy' remarks. The BJP rebuked Gandhi, defending India's economic progress, and accusing him of undermining the nation by repeating foreign propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that India's economy is 'dead', a statement echoing US President Donald Trump's criticism. Speaking in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led government has ruined the country's economic, defense, and foreign policies.

Gandhi's comments drew a sharp rebuke from the BJP, who accused him of shamefully echoing foreign propaganda. The party emphasized the resilience of India's economy, citing growth in various sectors, and questioned Gandhi's intentions. BJP's Amit Malviya slammed Gandhi for undermining the aspirations of Indian people.

Speculating on India's trade deal with the US, Gandhi suggested that Trump will dictate terms, with Modi following his lead. He further accused the government of prioritizing Adani over small businesses and questioned the impact of policies like demonetization and GST on the economy. The heated exchange continues as both parties stand firm in their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

