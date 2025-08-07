Left Menu

Trump's New Census Plan Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump directed the Department of Commerce to develop a new Census using contemporary data and the 2024 election results. He announced on Truth Social that individuals in the U.S. illegally will be excluded from this Census count, raising significant debate.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed plans to overhaul the U.S. Census. The directive to the Department of Commerce calls for a restructuring based on modern data and the upcoming 2024 presidential election outcomes.

Trump emphasized that the new Census would exclude individuals residing illegally in the United States. This decision, shared on his Truth Social platform, has already sparked significant controversy and public debate.

The policy shift comes amid ongoing discussions about immigration and representation, with critics arguing that it could lead to an inaccurate reflection of the country's demographics.

