Controversy Surrounds Amit Shah's Temple Visit in Bihar
The Congress claims Amit Shah's temple visit in Bihar is a political maneuver. They accuse the BJP of exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gain, highlighting previous denials of Sita's birthplace's significance. They demand an apology from Shah for past dismissals.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leveraging religious sentiments for political gain in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The planned temple foundation ceremony at Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of goddess Sita, has sparked controversy.
Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra criticized the BJP's alleged inconsistency in acknowledging Punaura Dham's significance, drawing attention to the Congress-led UPA government's previous support for the Ramayana Circuit, which included Punaura Dham.
Mishra called out the BJP's changing stance on the issue and demanded an apology from Shah for previously questioning Sita Mata's birthplace. The Congress accused the BJP of repeating tactics used in the Ram temple case for electoral advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
