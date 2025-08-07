Delhi's Political Arena: Gupta Challenges AAP's Track Record

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on the previous AAP administration, accusing it of using free utilities as political bait rather than investing in the city's infrastructure. In her speech at the Delhi Assembly, Gupta referenced a recent CAG report that she claimed laid bare the AAP's alleged financial mismanagement.

The report indicated a significant 55% drop in the revenue surplus under AAP's governance from the previous fiscal year. Gupta highlighted the AAP's focus on advertisements and called upon the Public Accounts Committee to review the CAG's findings. She criticized the AAP for failing to deploy central government funds effectively.

Despite opposition members disputing Gupta's assertions, she maintained that the AAP distributed freebies while claiming insufficient central support, all while the state's GSDP saw significant growth over the years. The heated exchange further illustrated the ongoing political tensions within Delhi's governance.