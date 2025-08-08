Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Alleging Electoral Fraud

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has fiercely criticized the Election Commission (EC) on accusations of electoral malpractice, citing a conscious effort by the EC and the BJP to manipulate the Lok Sabha election results.

During the 'Vote Adhikar Rally,' Gandhi demanded clarity on issues like digital voter list access and video evidence destruction, emphasizing discrepancies in voter data that allegedly point towards a 'stolen' election by the BJP.

Gandhi further asserted the significance of transparency and vowed investigative actions against alleged electoral fraud, urging the government and the EC for accountability in safeguarding democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)