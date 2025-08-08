Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Alleging Electoral Fraud

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit, alleging collaboration with the BJP to 'steal' the Lok Sabha election. He posed questions to the EC about transparency in voter data, indicative of electoral misconduct, and vowed to challenge the alleged constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has fiercely criticized the Election Commission (EC) on accusations of electoral malpractice, citing a conscious effort by the EC and the BJP to manipulate the Lok Sabha election results.

During the 'Vote Adhikar Rally,' Gandhi demanded clarity on issues like digital voter list access and video evidence destruction, emphasizing discrepancies in voter data that allegedly point towards a 'stolen' election by the BJP.

Gandhi further asserted the significance of transparency and vowed investigative actions against alleged electoral fraud, urging the government and the EC for accountability in safeguarding democratic processes.

