The Evolution of US-Russia Presidential Dynamics: From Bush to Biden

Presidential meetings between Russia and the United States have transformed significantly over the years, showcasing fluctuating levels of diplomacy, camaraderie, and intense geopolitical rivalries.

While early meetings with Presidents like George W. Bush were marked by mutual respect and ambitious treaties, the interaction shifted drastically leading up to Joe Biden's term, shaped by renewed tensions over Ukraine and cyberattacks.

In this historical recap of the Putin-era diplomacy, contacts remained cordial under certain administrations, but stark political divergences have always influenced the trajectories of these bi-national relationships.

