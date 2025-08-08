YSRCP Challenges Relocation of Polling Stations in YSR Kadapa

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called upon the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to cease the relocation of polling stations in the YSR Kadapa district immediately. The party expressed concerns over potential voter inconvenience and possible manipulation of the election process.

In a formal representation to the State Election Commission ahead of the local body polls scheduled for August 10 and 12, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy highlighted the relocation of polling stations from villages such as Yerraballi, Nallagonduvari Palli, and Nallapureddy Palli.

Appi Reddy criticized the relocation, noting the increased distance, which could deter voters from casting their ballots. The party further alleged that these changes benefit the ruling TDP by reducing voter turnout in specific areas. The YSRCP urged a reversal of the decision to ensure fair election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)