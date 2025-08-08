YSRCP Challenges Relocation of Polling Stations in YSR Kadapa
YSRCP has urged the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to halt the relocation of polling stations in YSR Kadapa district, arguing it may inconvenience voters and enable manipulation. The party's MLC, Lella Appi Reddy, highlighted the risk of reduced voter turnout and called for original locations to be reinstated.
- Country:
- India
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called upon the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to cease the relocation of polling stations in the YSR Kadapa district immediately. The party expressed concerns over potential voter inconvenience and possible manipulation of the election process.
In a formal representation to the State Election Commission ahead of the local body polls scheduled for August 10 and 12, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy highlighted the relocation of polling stations from villages such as Yerraballi, Nallagonduvari Palli, and Nallapureddy Palli.
Appi Reddy criticized the relocation, noting the increased distance, which could deter voters from casting their ballots. The party further alleged that these changes benefit the ruling TDP by reducing voter turnout in specific areas. The YSRCP urged a reversal of the decision to ensure fair election practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Examine Assam's Controversial Evictions in Goalpara District
Bomb Threat Hoax Unsettles Dispur Co-District Office
66 Naxalites, 49 carrying collective bounty of Rs 2.27 crore, surrender in five districts of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
13 killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Bankura, Purba Bardhaman districts: Officials.
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha's Ganjam District Brought Under Control