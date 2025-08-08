Left Menu

YSRCP Challenges Relocation of Polling Stations in YSR Kadapa

YSRCP has urged the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to halt the relocation of polling stations in YSR Kadapa district, arguing it may inconvenience voters and enable manipulation. The party's MLC, Lella Appi Reddy, highlighted the risk of reduced voter turnout and called for original locations to be reinstated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called upon the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to cease the relocation of polling stations in the YSR Kadapa district immediately. The party expressed concerns over potential voter inconvenience and possible manipulation of the election process.

In a formal representation to the State Election Commission ahead of the local body polls scheduled for August 10 and 12, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy highlighted the relocation of polling stations from villages such as Yerraballi, Nallagonduvari Palli, and Nallapureddy Palli.

Appi Reddy criticized the relocation, noting the increased distance, which could deter voters from casting their ballots. The party further alleged that these changes benefit the ruling TDP by reducing voter turnout in specific areas. The YSRCP urged a reversal of the decision to ensure fair election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

