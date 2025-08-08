Election Commission Faces Heat Over Allegations of Manipulating Voter Data

After the Election Commission demanded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either sign a declaration or apologize for his "absurd" accusations, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj urged the commission to provide factual responses. Bhardwaj criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly "planting news" based on anonymous sources.

"Gyanesh Kumar should be ashamed," Bhardwaj stated. "Can the Election Commission spread news quoting sources? If he has any self-respect left, he must act against those who ran stories on Rahul Gandhi based on sources." This follows the Election Commission's ultimatum to Gandhi to retract his claims or face repercussions.

In an August 7 press conference, Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were engineered by the Election Commission to benefit the ruling BJP, citing anomalies in Karnataka. Gandhi's internal analysis suggested Congress was set to win 16 seats, but managed only nine, attributing seven unexpected losses to 'vote theft' in Mahadevapura, involving 1,00,250 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)