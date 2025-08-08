Left Menu

Election Commission Faces Heat Over Allegations of Manipulating Voter Data

AAP leader calls for Election Commission to substantiate claims against Rahul Gandhi, following accusations of 'vote theft' involving 1,00,250 votes in Karnataka. Gandhi accused the EC of choreographing elections to favor BJP, sparking heated debate over electoral integrity and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:31 IST
Election Commission Faces Heat Over Allegations of Manipulating Voter Data
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Election Commission demanded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either sign a declaration or apologize for his "absurd" accusations, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj urged the commission to provide factual responses. Bhardwaj criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly "planting news" based on anonymous sources.

"Gyanesh Kumar should be ashamed," Bhardwaj stated. "Can the Election Commission spread news quoting sources? If he has any self-respect left, he must act against those who ran stories on Rahul Gandhi based on sources." This follows the Election Commission's ultimatum to Gandhi to retract his claims or face repercussions.

In an August 7 press conference, Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were engineered by the Election Commission to benefit the ruling BJP, citing anomalies in Karnataka. Gandhi's internal analysis suggested Congress was set to win 16 seats, but managed only nine, attributing seven unexpected losses to 'vote theft' in Mahadevapura, involving 1,00,250 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025